MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Marshall County on Thursday, the county health department says.
The Marshall County Health Department says the new case is an 82-year-old man who is self-isolating at home.
The new cases brings the total number of positive novel coronavirus tests in Marshall County to 11.
In its announcement of the new case, the health department says it will provide a more detailed report that will include information about cases that have been released from monitoring on April 13.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.