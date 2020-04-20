WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin and Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there is one new COVID-19 case in Williamson County.
The newly confirmed case is a male in his 20's. The health department says he was likely infected through a correctional facility. He is now at home in isolation.
The health department says there now have been a total of 17 positive cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, and six confirmed cases in Franklin County. Six people have recovered in Williamson County and two people have recovered from the virus in Franklin County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are a total of 30,357 COVID-19 cases in the state. You can help flatten the curve by social distancing, washing hands, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and staying home when you are ill.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or the Southern Illinois Healthcare COVID-19 24-hour hotline at 1-844-988-7800.