FRANKLIN & WILLIAM COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there are two new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson counties.
The two new cases are a male in his 80's from Williamson County and a female in her 60's from Franklin County. Both patients are at their homes in isolation and are doing well.
To date, the health department says there have been a total of 13 confirmed positive cases in Williamson County and six confirmed cases in Franklin County. Of these positive cases, 6 have recovered.
If you think you have COVID-19, call one of these COVID-19 hotlines:
- Illinois Department of Public Health
- 1-800-889-3931
- dph.sick.illinois.gov
- Southern Illinois Healthcare
- 1-844-988-7800
- Heartland Regional Medical Center
- 1-888-543-2786