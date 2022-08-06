Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected on Sunday... Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected on Sunday across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southwest Indiana. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.