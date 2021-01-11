FANCY FARM, KY — Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1, say a man and a woman have been charged after a complaint of shots fired in the Fancy Farm area.
Troopers say around 1:25 a.m. officers went to a residence on Willett Street in Fancy Farm after a complaint of someone shooting a weapon and possible drug activity.
Troopers say they were able to get a search warrant for the residence where they found approximately 40 pounds of suspected marijuana, 9 firearms, and $800 in cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Troopers says they arrested 26-year-old Robert Higgins, of Fancy Farm, and cited 26-year-old Miranda Rodgers of Mayfield, Kentucky into court due to a medical condition.
Higgins and Rodgers were both charged with trafficking marijuana (more than 5 pounds) first offense.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Austin Ramage.