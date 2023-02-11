PADUCAH-- Robert Pannell, a 55 year-old man from Palm Coast, Florida, is in custody in relation to a shooting at a Paducah hotel this morning.
A single female victim has died from gunshot wounds.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the female victim was kept alive until her organs could be donated.
Doctors report that her injuries were too severe for organ donation.
McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies roped off the crime scene at the best western in Paducah after a shooting this morning.
The female victim, an employee of the hotel, had multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body when deputies arrived.
She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect, Robert Pannell, was taken into custody.
Several agencies worked together to secure the crime scene, including the Paducah Police Department.
“We have DES out here helping so very thankful for everybody that came together to help. There's Graves County, Ballard County had a deputy here. So, thankful that they showed up as well. It was very reassuring to see that,” says McCracken County Sheriff, Ryan Norman.
His agency is leading the investigation.
Are still a lot of unknown elements, but Norman says they're working to find answers.
“Not jumping to any conclusions at this point. Just making sure we do a thorough investigation,” Norman says.
They'll start with surveillance.
“The hotel has video. We're working through that with the hotel,” says Norman.
Multiple people were near Pannell when he fired his handgun.
Norman says their testimony will be a crucial part of the investigation.
“We have detectives that have set up to analyze the crime scene. We have detectives at the hospital as well as the Sheriff's Office interviewing other possible victims and witnesses,” Norman says.
Pannell was staying as a guest at the hotel, but what led to his actions or his reason for being in Paducah is still unknown.
Pannell is facing 11 charges total.
Some of those include, one count of first degree murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, and one count of disorderly conduct.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says this investigation is ongoing.
And as more facts are discovered, more charges are possible and charges could be upgraded to more serious offenses.