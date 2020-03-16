FRANKFORT, KY -- One person has died of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear announced the death Monday morning. The patient was from Bourbon County.
He also confirmed there were 21 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
Beshear also announced new steps he is taking to help prevent the spread of the virus.
On Monday, he will sign an order to close dine-in services for restaurants and bars throughout Kentucky. Takeout and delivery will still be allowed.
The waiting period for those filing for unemployment will also be waived along with the work search requirement.
Beshear is also closing the state capitol to all non-essential people starting on Tuesday, March 17.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities.
To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.