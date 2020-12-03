MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Concord Avenue Thursday evening.
The sheriff's office says one person was taken to an area hospital after the shooting, and another person was arrested.
In a post made to its official Facebook page, the sheriff's office says the scene is secure. Detectives have carried out a search warrant at the home where the shooting happened, which is along Concord Avenue between Olivet Church Road and Fairlane Avenue, near Kentucky Oaks Mall.
The sheriff's office did not release the names of the victim or the suspect, but said more information will be released later.
The law enforcement agency posted a photo that showed investigators in special gear entering the garage of the home.