JACKSON COUNTY, IL — One person was shot and several cars were damaged in an early morning shooting in Carbondale on Monday.
At 3:31 a.m. Monday, the Carbondale Police Department says officers responded after shots were fired in the 300 block of South Birchlane Drive.
According to Carbondale police, someone in a vehicle fired several gunshots. One bullet struck a person, who was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Police say the victim was treated for an injury that was not life threatening.
Police identified 27-year-old Shai Schauf, of Marion, as a suspect. Monday night at 11:53 p.m., officers with the Marion Police Department found Schauf at his home and detained him.
The Carbondale Police Department says investigators believe Schauf knows the victim.
Schauf was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and criminal damage to property. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail.