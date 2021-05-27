MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One person was flown to an out of state hospital after being in a major, four-vehicle wreck that shutdown Interstate-24 at mile marker 10 in McCracken County for around two and a half hours.
McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the wreck happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.
Westbound traffic was already congested from a different, unrelated collision from a few hours before.
Because of the traffic congestion, a Toyota Corolla, driven by Robert Warford, 37 of Kevil, was stationary inside the westbound lane when a semi truck, driven by Jean Kengwoung-Keumo, of Stallings, NC, was driving in this direction.
Deputies say Kengwoung-Keumo crossed over the Schneidman Road and Pool Road overpass and rear ended Wardford vehicle
This caused the Corolla to become lodged under the trailer of another semi truck, driven by Theodore Simonson, 51 of Greensboro, NC.
Warford became entrapped in the vehicle and deputies say he had to be extracted by mechanical means.
Then, after hitting Warford's car, Kengwoung-Keumo then rear ended a Kia Telluride, driven by David Norris, 79 of Bonita Springs, FL, that also wasn't moving.
Warford was taken to Lourde’s Hospital and later flown to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment of incapacitating injuries
All of the other people involved in the crash refused medical treatment on the scene.
I-24 westbound was shut down at Exit 11 for around two and a half hours.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Reidland Farley Fire Department, Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Department of Emergency Services, Stinnett’s Wrecker Service, Lent’s Wrecker Service, and Randy’s Wrecker Service.