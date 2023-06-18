SAN DIEGO, CA (KNSD) — One person is dead, and another was injured after a shooting broke out at a San Diego Park during a Juneteenth celebration Saturday evening.
This happened at NTC Park in the Liberty Station area.
Police said the shooting was reported at around 6:45 p.m. and stemmed from a dispute between two people.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. At least one other victim was injured and transported to a hospital.
Their victim's condition is not known at this time. Additionally, police have not provided any information on the suspect.
An investigation is ongoing.