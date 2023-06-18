WILLOWBROOK, IL (WMAQ) — One person is dead and at least 22 others are injured in a shooting overnight in Willowbrook, Illinois.
Officials said just before 12:30 a.m. deputies heard multiple gunshots and responded to an area where a large crowd was gathered for a Juneteenth celebration.
According to officials, an unknown number of suspects fired into the crowd, killing one victim and injuring 22 others.
Their ages and conditions are unknown at this time. So far, there are no suspects in custody and no known motive for the attack. An investigation is ongoing.
Deputy Chief Eric Swanson, with the Dupage County Sheriff's Office said, “Preliminary witness and victim reports indicate that there were at least 20 individuals shot. At this time one victim is deceased. Victims were taken to multiple hospitals in Dupage, Cook, and Will counties. The ages and conditions of the victims are not available at this time. The motive behind this incident is unclear and this is still an active investigation."