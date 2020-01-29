CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is investigating a homicide.
Around 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street.
They found two victims that had been hit by gunfire. Both of them were taken to a local hospital.
One of the victims died from their injuries. The other was treated and released.
An investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.