MAYFIELD, KY — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting investigators believe was an attempted murder-suicide in Mayfield, Kentucky, Police Chief Nathan Kent confirms.
Kent says the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home on South 10th Street. He says the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. The woman was taken to a hospital by EMS responders.
The police chief says the two knew each other, but did not say what their relationship to each other was. Kent said more information will be released to the public on Wednesday.