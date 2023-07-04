GILMER, TX (KETK) — One person is dead and four are injured after an incident involving fireworks at a Firehouse Farm event in Gilmer, Texas.
Officials say the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Upshure County officials say it involved “fireworks explosions and other volatile incendiaries.”
It's believed something went wrong while fireworks were being prepared for an event set for Tuesday evening.
A Gilmer fire captain says there were eight departments on the scene to put out the fire.
The Texas State Fire Marshal and ATF will investigate but say there's no indication of foul play.