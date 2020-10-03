PADUCAH — McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 24 eastbound on the Ohio River bridge. The roadway is back open to traffic as of around 4 p.m., the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office reported that the eastbound lanes of I-24 were closed for a few hours near the Ohio River Bridge due to the crash, which happened around 1 p.m. at the 0.5 mile marker on the bridge.
During the closure, drivers were advised to avoid the area. Passenger vehicles were advised to use the U.S. 45 Brookport Bridge as a detour. Semitrailers and vehicles more than 8 feet wide or 9 feet, 6 inches tall are not allowed to use the Brookport Bridge, because of weight restrictions.