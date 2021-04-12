KNOXVILLE, TN — One person was killed in what the Knoxville, Tennessee, Police Department is now calling an officer-involved shooting at a high school.
Monday afternoon, the police department tweeted that multiple gunshot victims were reported at Austin-East Magnet High School, including one police officer. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. In an update shared via Facebook at 4:21 p.m. Monday, the police department said one person was killed, and a police officer was injured in the incident. "There are no other known gunshot victims," the police department said.
A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree. https://t.co/zmQGzwb6cO— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021
In the Facebook post, the police department said officers had responded to a report that a male who may have been armed was inside the school. The police department says when the officers approached the individual, shots were fired, and an officer was shot at least once.
The officer was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and the police department says the officer's injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
One male was pronounced dead at the scene, police say, and another was detained as part of the investigation. The ages and names of those individuals have not yet been released to the public.
After the shooting, which happened around 2:15 p.m. CT (3:15 p.m. local time) school officials confirmed to Knoxville NBC affiliate WBIR-TV that the school was on lockdown. At 3:04 p.m. CT, the police department said a reunification site was established at the baseball field behind the school, for parents and guardians to reunite with their children.
Around 3:20 p.m. CT, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted that the school was secured, and students who were not involved in the incident were released to their families.
The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.— Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021
Gov. Bill Lee, during a scheduled briefing on education Monday afternoon, said he is closely monitoring the situation, and asked people to pray for all those involved and their loved ones.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also tweeted that it was responding to the incident. The Knoxville Police Department said the TBI will lead the investigation into the shooting, because an officer was involved.
MEDIA: TBI agents are responding to a shooting incident in the area of Austin-East High School in Knoxville. PIO @TBILeslie is en route. Additional information will be provided when possible.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 12, 2021
Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/XAFswmayLj