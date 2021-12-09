UPDATE: Livingston County Emergency Management told Local 6 the search is now a recovery effort.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY – Livingston County Emergency Management is looking for a man after the boat he was on capsized around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The incident happened on the Ohio River near the Birdsville Riverside RV Park in Livingston County.
According to Livingston County Emergency Management, there was another man on the boat who has been transported to a nearby hospital.
It is believed both the men were duck hunting.
Local 6 has a crew at the scene and updates will follow.