WEST FRANKFORT—The West Frankfort Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday evening.
WFCN is reporting, that police were advised of a man being shot in the 100 block of N. Emma Street at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday evening.
When police arrived they determined a man was shot in the leg while sitting inside a vehicle. The injury was not life threatening and the man refused medical treatment.
WFCN say police have identified a suspect in the shooting, but they have not been located as of Saturday afternoon. Their name is not being released due to the ongoing investigation.
WPSD's attempted to reach West Frankfort Police Department and has not heard back.