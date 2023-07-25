CLINTON, KY — A building in Clinton, Kentucky, was being torn down Tuesday when police say it collapsed in the wrong direction, police say.
The Clinton Police Department tells Local 6 the building on West Clay Street was being demolished when the collapse happened in the town's downtown area. A responder with the Hickman County Sheriff's Office confirms that one person was taken from the scene in an ambulance. That responder says two other people who were in the building at the time of the collapse are OK.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says West Clay Street is now closed to traffic from the intersection with Kentucky 123 at mile point 9.4 and the U.S. 51 intersection at mile point 10.14. KYTC says officials are waiting for the fire marshal and engineers to evaluate the condition of the structure, which used to be a hardware store.
Local 6 does not yet know what company was working on the demolition project. We have a crew at the scene and we are working to confirm further details. The image our photojournalist captured above shows that the collapse is now behind yellow caution tape.
Viewer Paula Freiberg Crawford also shared some photos from the scene with Local 6, which show the collapse from another angle.
This is a developing story and will be updated.