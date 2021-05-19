CHAMPAIGN, IL — One police officer has died and another officer is hospitalized after they were shot while investigating a domestic disturbance in Champaign, Illinois.
The Champaign Police Department says the two officers were called out to the 2400 block of North Neil Street early Wednesday morning.
The investigation shows when the officers arrived and got out of their vehicles, they met an armed person and exchanged gunfire.
Police say the suspect was killed and pronounced dead on the scene.
The two officers were taken to a local hospital, where Officer Chris Oberheim died from his injuries. The Champaign Police Department says the other officer, whose name has not been released yet, is in stable condition.
The Illinois State Police are currently leading the investigation and are being assisted by the Urbana Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, and the University of Illinois Police Department.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information should contact police at 217-351-4545.
You can also share your tip privately with Crime Stoppers. Just call 217-373-8477 (TIPS), go online at 373tips.com, or download the "P3 Tips" app.
Reporting your tip to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Your calls will be routed to a third-party national call center, where they complete a tips information form and then passed the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for these crimes.