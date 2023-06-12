PADUCAH — The McCracken County Fiscal Court is one step closer to approving the operating budget after holding its first reading Monday.
The budget covers an overview of the priorities of the fiscal court over the past few years.
"I think it's a strong budget," McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says. "We have a good idea of what our income is going to be, what our expenditures are going to be."
Clymer says the fiscal court is in a good position compared to the operating budget during the pandemic.
"We'll certainly cover our expenses through our income," Clymer says. "We're in a good, strong financial position. Couldn't say that, certainly not three years ago."
Next fiscal year's operating budget includes items like the transient room tax distribution to the Sports Tourism Commission and the Paducah Convention Center along with road and jail funds.
It also includes a category for the sheriff's department. The county is raising wages for employees due to inflation impacts, and leaders say it will encourage workers to continue to do a good job. If the budget is approved, employees will receive a 6% raise.
Overall, there is no deficit spending for this upcoming 2023-2024 operating budget.
County Commissioner Eddie Jones says that’s because of recent smart saving and spending.
"It's just an outcome of the growth that has happened and the fact that we haven't spent it all in years prior and we've gotten ready for this point," Jones says.
But the operating budget wasn't the only agenda item discussed during Monday's meeting.
The fiscal court also voted on paying for invoices for the new airport terminal project at Barkley Regional Airport.
While County Commissioner Richard Abraham and Clymer voted to pay the invoices, Commissioners Bill Bartleman and Jones voted not to pay.
The vote comes after the airport board said it would not return funding to the county and the city of Paducah in May.
Jones says he still thinks the county could benefit from those funds.
"Providing those services at the cheapest possible rate for taxpayers," Jones says. "And I think we can get taxpayers a better deal now. I think it's still possible to do."
Overall, the operating budget reflects the priorities of the fiscal court and county leaders say it shows that the community is top of mind.
In the budget, there is also $870,000 designated to county parks in Reidland, Heath and Lone Oak, along with the McCracken County Youth Soccer Fields.
County leaders say the operating budget needs to be approved of before July 1.