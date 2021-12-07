FRANKFORT, KY – One suspect has been arrested after shots were fired Tuesday morning near the Kentucky State Capitol.
Frankfort police told WLEX it all started with reports of a stolen vehicle.
Police found the vehicle around 8 a.m. parked on Leawood Drive in Frankfort. When police approached the vehicle, the two men inside ran in opposite directions.
One of the suspects ran near the Capitol and shots were fired on Leawood Drive.
According to WLEX, the Kentucky State Police were notified and located the suspect near the capitol.
Police arrested Joshua Lee Gibson, of Louisville, and charged him with two counts of fleeing/evasion (1st degree), criminal trespassing (2nd degree), and receiving stolen property.
Officers lost the second suspect when shots were fired.
Governor Andy Beshear's office released the following statement: "The Governor appreciates the professionalism and swift response from the Frankfort City Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and the Kentucky State Police."
According to WLEX, emails were sent out to Capitol staff to use caution. Local schools were locked down out of precaution but no students were in danger.
Police say there is no danger to the community.