PADUCAH — One man in his late teens was arrested Thursday and another is wanted on an arson charge after police say someone threw a lit firework into a car just before 12 a.m. Saturday.
Police say a black Dodge Charger was destroyed in front of 1118 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Saturday. The car was engulfed in flames when officers and firefighters arrived just before midnight.
Officers later learned four people were inside the car when the fire started. One person who was in the car when it happened told officers someone in another car driving past threw a lit firework into the Charger, the Paducah Police Department said in a news release Thursday. There were other fireworks inside the Charger, and the lit firework ignited them.
Investigators believe 19-year-old Ti’rell D. Beavers and 18-year-old Javon A. Wiley are responsible for the fire. The two face charges of first-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment. Beavers was arrested Thursday afternoon, and police are searching for Wiley.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Wiley is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.