CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police say a juvenile suspect was arrested near Mounds, Illinois, and a second suspect remains at large after two people were injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Tuesday.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says it was advised about the shooting at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday. It happened at Legends Apartment at 2070 North Sprigg Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the victims were taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The police department says one victim had serious injuries and the other had "moderate injuries."
Police say two people believed to have been involved in the shooting were seen driving away from the scene, headed south on Sprigg Street. Officers pursued the suspects' vehicle into Illinois, where the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Authorities are still searching for the second suspect. That person's name has not been released to the public.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says it is receiving assistance in the investigation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety, the Alexander County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.