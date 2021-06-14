PADUCAH — A man charged with complicity to murder in Thursday's deadly shooting in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Paducah pleaded not guilty Monday in court. This, as the search continues for the Murray man charged with murder in the incident.
Thursday afternoon, 28-year-old Thomas Willett was shot at the intersection of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive. He was taken to nearby Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, but he later died because of his injuries. Witnesses told police a white Honda left the area just after the shooting. Not long after, an officer stopped 25-year-old Justin C. Wells in a white Honda on Old Mayfield Road.
The Paducah Police Department says investigators searched Wells' car and found evidence from the scene of the shooting in the back. Wells was arrested and charged with complicity to murder and evidence tampering.
In court Monday for an arraignment hearing, Wells entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $500,000 cash. If Wells pays his bond, he will be released on the conditions that he have no contact with the victims, and stay away from drugs, weapons and alcohol.
Police are continuing to search for 20-year-old Khalil A. Griffin of Murray, who is charged with murder in Willett's death. Griffin is accused of shooting Willett and fleeing the scene.
Investigators believe Griffin is driving a white 2003 Nissan Altima with Illinois license AY73718. Police say he has ties to Murray, LaCenter and Brookport, Illinois.
Officers ask anyone with information about where Griffin is to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or another local law enforcement agency. Police warn the Griffin should be considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.