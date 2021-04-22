NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV-TV) — A student was critically injured in a stabbing at a high school in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at Overton High School in Nashville.
Police say the 14-year-old student who was stabbed was rushed to surgery at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. As of Thursday afternoon, Drake said the boy was in critical but stable condition.
Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said it appeared to be an isolated incident involving two male students who were going back from a break.
Drake said the weapon used was a folding-blade knife.
"You can see as they entered into the gymnasium, as soon as this one child walked in, one walked across the gymnasium and almost immediately, he was stabbed.” Drake said. “So there had to be something ongoing before that moment, and we're trying to sort out exactly what that was."
Drake said the 14-year-old victim was injured near his neck and jaw area.
The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, had injuries to his hand, which Drake said were more than likely from the teen's own knife. He has since been charged in juvenile court with attempted criminal homicide.