SIKESTON, MO — Two 18-year-olds injured in a shooting in Charleston, Missouri, were involved in a car crash in Sikeston Sunday night that left one of the victims dead and the other hospitalized.
The Charleston Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of West Ada Street. By the time an officer arrived at the scene, those involved in the incident had already left. The Standard Democrat in Sikeston reports that the car the teens were traveling in was involved in a crash with a pickup truck around 9:06 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main Street and Malone Avenue.
The two people in the car, who both sustained gunshot wounds in the Charleston shooting, were pulled from the vehicle, which had overturned onto its side in the crash, the newspaper reports. The Scott County coroner pronounced the passenger in the car dead at the scene. Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes has identified that individual as 18-year-old Zionta Haynes of Charleston.
The driver was taken first to Missouri Delta Medical Center and then transferred to SLU hospital in St. Louis, investigators told the Standard Democrat. In a news release sent Monday afternoon, Hearnes says the driver was an 18-year-old woman, and that she was seriously wounded in the crash.
The people who were in the pickup truck involved in the crash had minor injuries but declined treatment at the scene, officers told the Standard Democrat.
Hearnes says the investigation into the shooting is in the early stages, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation. He asks anyone with information about the incident to call the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.