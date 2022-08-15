MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says.
Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
The explosion happened around 7 a.m. at a house on Pecan Street in Wyatt. Shortly before 1 p.m., Morgan told Local 6 that officials now believe the explosion was gas-related. Morgan couldn't elaborate further, but said the state fire marshal's office is still investigating the cause.
Morgan said the victims range in age from 6 months to adult. The victims were taken by ambulance or flown to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah.
The house next door was damaged, but all injuries reported came from the house where the explosion occurred — located at 505 Pecan St.
Emergency responders from Mississippi County, Scott County, New Madrid, Charleston and Wyatt responded to the scene, as well as Air Evac, the Mississippi County Emergency Management Agency and the state fire marshal's office.