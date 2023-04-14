MARTIN, TN — A student at Westview High School is accused of verbally threatening to harm another student with a weapon on a school bus Friday morning, the Martin Police Department says.
According to a release about the incident, officers responded to the high school at about 7:44 on April 14 in reference to a student allegedly threatening another student on the bus, with the possibility of a weapon being present.
Officers say the student accused of making the threatening remarks was immediately detained by a School Resource Officer.
Officers say they searched the entire building, the bus, and accused student's personal items, and did not find a weapon.
The Criminal Investigations Division and other members of the Martin Police Department began an investigation and determined a weapon was not involved in the incident — it involved verbal threats only, the release explains.
The accused student will be petitioned to the Weakley County Juvenile Court on a charge of simple assault, and the Weakley County School system will handle administrative actions, officers explain.
In a statement included in the release, Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua thanked school officials and community members for their assistance.
"The mission of the Martin Police Department and the members of the Weakley County School system is to provide a safe environment for our children to attend and learn. We will continue to respond and investigate any type of threats of violence anytime we receive information," Fuqua stated.