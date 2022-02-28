JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A woman has been arrested after deputies responding to call reporting a home invasion arrived to find another woman dead inside the home.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the body of 33-year-old Jessica Trexler of Pulaski, Illinois, inside the home in rural Desoto around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe Trexler did not have permission to be inside the home, and the sheriff's office says she may have entered by force.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says a woman who was a guest in the home, 25-year-old Jessica Palmer, was arrested on "various charges for her involvement" in the death. The news release does not specify what those charges are or what Palmer's alleged involvement was. The sheriff's office says its investigation into Trexler's death is in the initial stages at this time.