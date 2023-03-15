CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A woman has died after her car crashed head on into a box truck on a state road in Calloway County, the sheriff's office says. A passenger in the car with her was flown to an out-of-state hospital.
Deputies responded to the crash on Kentucky 121 North around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says.
The driver of the Penske box truck told deputies he was driving northbound when a southbound 2004 Toyota Camry moved into his lane, the sheriff's office says. The man wasn't able to avoid the collision, because of a large drop off on the right side of the road. The vehicles collided head on, and the truck left the road and went into a ditch, the sheriff's office says. Investigators say the Camry spun around and went into the ditch as well, hitting a fence.
The woman behind the wheel of the Camry, who the sheriff's office identified as Dorothy Tucker of Murray, was trapped inside the car. Responders with Calloway County Fire and Rescue used equipment to free her from the vehicle, and Calloway County EMS responders provided emergency medical aid. Despite those efforts, the sheriff's office says, Tucker was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by the Calloway County coroner.
A passenger in the car, identified as Patricia Dunlap of Murray, was also injured in the crash. The sheriff's office says she was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.