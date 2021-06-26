WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL—The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash that happened Saturday morning on Paulton Road Just West of Toledo Road in rural Williamson County.
In a release, deputies say a Cadillac Sedan left the road and hit a tree. The sheriff's office said a 2-year-old girl was ejected from the car. She was in a car seat, and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with the Illinois State Police, Pittsburg Police, The Williamson County Ambulance and The Williamson County Fire Protection District Respond to the traffic crash.
The traffic crash is still under investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and The Williamson County Corner.