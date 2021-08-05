MARTIN, TN– On Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Martin Police Department responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of Skyhawk Parkway and Courtright Road.
When the officers arrived at 1:37 p.m. they discovered that a maroon 2018 Buick sedan driven by 70-year-old Alice Kay Jackson of Martin, had been involved in a crash at the intersection with a silver 2016 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 20-year-old Derek Record of Dyer, Tenn.
Jackson was traveling east on Courtright Road and Record was traveling south on Skyhawk Parkway when the vehicles collided. After the collision, the pickup overturned in the right-of-way on the east side of Skyhawk Parkway and the sedan ran off of the roadway into a soybean field southwest of Midway Wholesale Florist.
Both drivers were transported to Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Record was treated and released, but Jackson died due to injuries from the collision.
Martin Police Department's Sgt. Trae Vaughn is still investigating the crash with assistance from Trooper Matthew Moeller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.