One year after "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek’s passing, Ken Jennings reflects on what Alex meant to him and the special gift he received from Alex’s wife, Jean.
Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the quiz show, currently splits "Jeopardy!" hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik.
Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, after fighting pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. The 80-year-old "Jeopardy!" host died at home, surrounded by family friends, after presiding over the show for more than 30 years.
"Alex's wife had given me a pair of his cuff links that he had worn on the show," Jennings recalls. He received the gift the first day he went to the studio to guest host "Jeopardy!" not long after Trebek's passing.
"What a lovely gesture that was from Jean," Jennings says. "You know, at a time that was very hard for her family, dealing with a lot of grief and a lot of challenges she thought about 'Jeopardy!' and she thought about me, a person she had never even met."
Jennings says when he's in the "Jeopardy!" studio, he feels like Trebek is there in the building with him.