CARBONDALE, IL — Monday marked one year since 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson was shot and killed at a party in the 500 block of West Cherry Street in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says the investigation into the shooting — during which three other people were injured — remains active.
After the shooting, police said they believed multiple shooters were involved, but no suspects were identified.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in Jackson's murder. The city of Carbondale is also offering a $5,000 reward.
Jackson was an incoming Southern Illinois University freshman from Chicago. Investigators have repeatedly called for witnesses to come forward with any information they have that could help catch those responsible for the young woman's death.
In a statement released Thursday, Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said he believes investigators will be able to find the shooter or shooters.
“I am confident we will bring justice to Keeshanna and her family,” Reno said, “Carbondale Police investigators continue to commit all of our resources to solving this case, Keeshanna is not forgotten.”
Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez provided a statement as well, saying "The investigation has been extensive and thorough. Our law enforcement community is on the same page and we are committed to seeing this case through.”
SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane again urged anyone with information related to the shooting to reach out to investigators.
“Keeshanna was a precious member of the Saluki family. We will always remember her,” Lane said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Carbondale Police Department for the efforts to seek justice for Keeshanna and her family, and we encourage anyone who has information to help investigators find those who are responsible for this tragedy.”
Illinois State Police, the SIU Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office are all assisting with the investigation, the Carbondale Police Department says.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, the Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.