KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Nearly a year after saving a 1-month-old girl's life, a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer has forged a strong bond with the baby girl and her family.
In 2022, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said two of its officers helped save the life of a baby named Kamiyah. Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, responded to a call for a 1-month-old girl who wasn't breathing.
Their quick actions are believed to have made a difference. Body camera footage of the incident captured the officers' quick thinking.
Kamiyah is believed to have stopped breathing because of RSV. DuChaine began infant chest compressions followed by back thrusts, and she started breathing again.
"And then, once I got her flipped over on her back and I started doing the thrusts, I started feeling her heart. And then, after she finally started coming to, I could feel her heart racing," DuChaine told KMBC.
Nearly a year later, she is healthy. Kamiyah will celebrate her first birthday this month. She and her family have continued to bond with officer DuChaine in the months since the incident.
The picture above is from last month, when DuChaine took his family to the zoo, bringing Kamiyah with them. KCPD said the two families are in constant contact with each other.
Kamiyah's mother, Tajanea Allen, told Good Morning America she believes the officers are heroes for what they did. DuChaine and Owen insist that their actions were just part of their job.