Many meetings have been cancelled to follow the guidelines of group meetings, and that includes meetings for recovering addicts like alcoholics anonymous and narcotics anonymous.
Staff with Ladies Living Free and Paducah Lifeline Ministries recovery centers say they are still working on a plan about what to do. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending canceling gatherings of 10 or more if the organization serves people in high-risk populations.
Those high risk populations include people over the age of 60, those with underlying heart or lung disease, or those who have diabetes. You can read more from the CDC here.
There are online video conference meetings that people in recovery can use. Psychiatrist Dr. Laurie Ballew says it is important that people use these resources and not relapse.
- Narcotics anonymous online meetings: https://www.na.org/meetingsearch/text-results.php?country=Web&state&city&zip&street&within=5&day=0&lang&orderby=distance
- Alcoholics anonymous online meetings: https://www.onlinegroupaa.org/
- Addiction recovery classes and meetings: https://www.smartrecovery.org/
- Alcohol and addiction recovery audio tapes: https://www.recoveryaudio.org/
Ballew says if you can't video conference, make sure you have a point of contact whether it be a leader of a group or your sponsor.