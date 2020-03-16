MARTIN, TN — The University of Tennessee at Martin made the switch to online classes last week amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, the university announced all formerly in-person classes will remain online for the rest of the spring semester.
That's also the case at all campuses in the University of Tennessee system, UT interim president Randy Boyd has announced.
“In an effort to avoid further disruption for our students, faculty and staff, we will move instruction entirely online for the remainder of the spring semester,” Boyd said in a news release. “In addition, commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Each campus is looking at alternative commencement options at this time.”
Boyd said each campus will send communications to its faculty, students and staff with more information about how they will be affected.
