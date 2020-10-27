PADUCAH — Online registration is up and running for the 6th annual West KY FCA and Edward Jones Turkey Trot!
The 5K and 10K Turkey Trot is set to happen on Thursday, Nov. 26 starting at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Paducah at 2nd and Jefferson Street.
The online registration page (click here) says all proceeds raised from the run will be going directly towards scholarships for students to attend the 2021 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Camp, at Western Kentucky University.
Event organizers say the camp focuses on how students can have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Organizers say the students are mentored by college athletes and are taught and encouraged to go back to their schools and be leaders for Christ.
The 5K and 10K both cost $30, if you register on or before Nov. 12. The registration website says the price increases after Nov. 12.