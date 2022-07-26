PADUCAH, KY — The Department of Energy has opened online registration for public tours of the former Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah.
According to a release from Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, the tours are free-of-charge and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
They say participants will be required to attend an orientation at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College Emerging Technology Center on the day of their tour.
Participants are required to meet the following criteria:
- Be a U.S. Citizen
- Provide a valid government issued photo I.D.
- Be 18 years or older
- Pre-register
- Leave all cameras, cell-phones, recording devices, and any other electronic devices with wireless or Bluetooth capability
- Wear a face mask
- Provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, if CDC community levels are elevated for McCracken County
The Department of Energy Paducah Site, formerly known as the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, was constructed in 1952 to enrich uranium for military and energy purposes.
The Department of Energy oversees a variety of environmental cleanup activities at the site, including depleted uranium conversion, waste management, and environmental remediation, according to their website.
There will be four tours in total: two on August 27 and two on September 17.
Participants in the morning tours will attend orientation at 8 a.m. and those taking the afternoon tours will attend orientation at noon.
For more information about the tours or to sign up, click here.
Questions can be directed to tours@pad.pppo.gov