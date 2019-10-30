FRANKFORT, KY -- Only about a third of registered Kentucky voters are expected to vote in next week's general election.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is predicting that at or near 1 million voters will turnout statewide on Election Day.
That is approximately 31% of the 3,451,537 million people registered to vote in Kentucky.
Grimes is urging more people to vote.
Registered votes can check their polling places and view sample ballots by clicking here.
The general election in Kentucky will be held on Tuesday, November 5.