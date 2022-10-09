METROPOLIS, IL — The Metropolis Fire Department issued a reminder on social media of the current burn ban. Only fires for cooking purposes are allowed under the burn ban in Metropolis, Illinois.
A burn ban is in effect for all of Massac County, Illinois, as of Friday, according to a Massac County Fire Protection District's social media post.
Even though these fires are permitted in Metropolis, the department urges citizens to use extra precautions if you decide to have a cooking fire. Make sure you have a garden hose nearby and to remove any unnecessary items that may catch fire from the area.
"Ground conditions are extremely dry out right now and there are several burn bans in effect within our region," according to the Metropolis Fire Department's post. "Be safe out there!"