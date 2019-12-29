PADUCAH— An article in Forbes magazine suggests that only 8% of people actually achieve their new year's resolution. Whether it be exercising more and eating healthier or spending less money, we all have things we'd like to accomplish in 2020. There's a few at the top of George Hanstien's list.
"We all want to quite smoking, more money, those would probably be the wishes I'd make," Hanstien said.
Those all sound like good things, but Hanstien says come 2020, he probably won't make any of those things his resolution.
"Sometimes you don't follow through with it, so why make it," Hanstien said.
Hanstien isn't the only one that thinks following through with a resolution is tough. Rick Yap says he hasn't given a resolution much thought yet.
"I'll probably think about it New Years Eve," Yap said.
Yap admits he doesn't have faith that he'll stick with his resolution very long.
"Probably for a month," Yap said.
There are some that do have success with their resolutions though. In 2019, Taylor Heilesen set out to work out more and lose some weight, and did it. She says her secrete is accountability.
"I think doing stuff with other people that keep you accountable, if you're doing it with someone else, it's a lot easier," Heilesen said.
In 2020, Heilesen wants to expand on her 2019 resolution.
"I want to run a few 5K and then a 10K because I started running last year," Heilesen said.
Statista reports that the top two resolutions for 2020 are managing finances better and eating healthier.
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas Capps on Facebook and Twitter.