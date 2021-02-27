VIENNA, IL - The small town of Vienna Illinois is without a grocery store yet again. An overnight fire destroyed the inside of Miles Brothers Foods.
The fire left behind traces of black ashes along the windows and doors of the building. The owners took in the scene Saturday morning, looking at the destruction in disbelief. Miles Brothers Foods is the only grocery store in Vienna.
"It's a devastation I'm sure to the community," says Michelle Coryell.
Coryell lives just down the road from Miles Brothers Foods. She says with the only grocery store now gone, getting groceries will be more difficult.
"It's gonna be rough, it's gonna be really rough because this is where everyone in the community goes. This is where a lot of our locals go, our older couples and stuff go," says Coryell.
Coryell says it'll take 20 to 30 minuets to get to a grocery store now.
"Probably gonna go to Anna and Metropolis, I mean the closest would be Anna which is 20 minuets. So you're looking at a 20 minuet radius to a 30 minuet drive every time you gotta get out to get to something," says Coryell.
It's unclear how the fire started. The state fire marshal was at the store Saturday investigating. It's not the first business that's caught fire in Vienna recently. Just a few weeks ago the local Ford dealership burned down. Now with the grocery store gone people who live in Vienna say they feel lost.
"I hope they can rebuild and I hope they can make it," says Coryell.
The grocery store owners declined to speak on camera, but did but out the following statement on Facebook: