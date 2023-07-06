PADUCAH — The total number of fans donated has reached 823!
There is only one day left to increase that number since Local 6's fan drive ends tomorrow. The goal is to collect as many fans as possible for local community services to distribute to families who may not be able to afford other ways to stay cool such as air conditioning.
Donate by dropping off a fan at any Paducah Bank location in western Kentucky or the Salvation Army in southern Illinois.
Fans will be donated by the Family Service Society, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, the Salvation Army, Pennyrile Allied Community Services, and Mayfield Needline in west Kentucky.
For exact locations, and more information about Beat the Heat click here.