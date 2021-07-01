PADUCAH — Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in America. Five million Americans suffer from the disease.
In Kentucky, 73,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia.
Lakes of Paducah is building a memory care neighborhood to help Alzheimer’s patients and their families breathe a little easier.
Community relations director Laura Todino said it's an exciting time for the purchase area's dementia community.
“We are so excited to be offering this memory care neighborhood for the local area here as a support for that senior and their family," Todino said.
More people are getting diagnosed with the disease. Alz.org reports that by 2050 an estimated 14 million Americans will be living with Alzheimer’s.
“When you look at heart disease and cancers, they're actually on the decline, but not Alzheimer’s. So Alzheimer’s is just the most common type of dementia," Todino said.
Alzheimer’s affects more than it's victims. Every day, 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for a loved one dealing with dementia. Of that number, 273,000 caregivers live in Kentucky.
Todino said that's why specialized programs like Open Arms Memory Care are so crucial.
“Just knowing that they are in a safe home where people love them, and our staff here — they are so endearing. It is definitely not just a job for them. They love to come to work every day and see their favorites, and you know, play games with them and do activities. It really is a home," Todino said.
Open Arms Memory Care Neighborhood is expected to open this fall.
The Memory Walk Committee meets at Lakes of Paducah.