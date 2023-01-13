ILLINOIS — The last day of open enrollment for the ACA health insurance marketplace is Sunday, Jan. 15.
An extra month was added again this year, giving people more time to purchase health insurance coverage.
Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services federal enrollment numbers show 332,460 Illinoisians have selected ACA marketplace plans since the start of open enrollment on Nov. 1, 2022. The total number of Americans who signed up for coverage is nearly 15.9 million.
Illinois enrollment numbers increased by almost 10,000 compared to last year, an Illinois Department of Insurance release says.
Asisstance to help reduce monthly premiums are also available to Illinoisans if you buy coverage through the ACA marketplace at getcoveredillinois.gov or healthcare.gov.
Four in five customers nationwide will be able to find local health care for $10 or less per month after the assistance, according to healthcare.gov.
For more information on ACA marketplace open enrollment, visit getcoveredillinois.gov.