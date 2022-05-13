MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Floral Hall at Carson Park in McCracken County was built in 1892. It's been newly renovated, and the county wants the public to see the improvements that have been made.
The more-than-a-century-old hall — which the county says is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places — has been home to the McCracken County Fair ever since it was built. It's also been used by community groups, the local extension service, the 4-H Club and other organizations and social service agencies. The county says the new renovations mean the hall can also be used as a wedding venue that seats more than 400 people.
The county says the renovation process began in March. Updates include new interior paint, new wainscoting, an upgraded stage, floor leveling and updated handicap-accessible restrooms. McCracken County inmates provided more than 500 hours of labor for the project.
To show off the improvements to Floral Hall, the county is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
The county invites the public to attend, and says hotdogs and chips will be served during the open house.