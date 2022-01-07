PADUCAH — The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo will begin a week from today in Paducah. Organizers have announced that the event will include a nonperishable food and household supply drive for people affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak in Kentucky.
Expo organizer Bonnier Events says it will match the monetary value of all the items donated during the three-day event.
For each item donated, expo attendees will receive a coupon for a free soda. The coupons will be given at the door after each donation has been made. Those coupons can be redeemed at any concession stand at the event.
"We would like to give back to the community in the Paducah area that has been stricken by the tornados last month,” Bonnier Events Vertical Outdoor Director Chris O'Hara said in a statement. “We encourage all attendees, who are able, to bring a nonperishable food item or household good to help their fellow neighbors, who are in need. The area has certainly gone through a lot in the last month and we want to offer our support as they continue to regroup and rebuild.”
The expo will be held Jan. 14-16 at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center. Organizers say it will include top companies with the latest gear, unique show specials and many "try before you buy" demonstration opportunities. Bonnier Events says its popular Trophy Deer Contest is back this year, and freelance outdoor writer and photographer Dale Weddle will head up the deer scoring team.
The event also includes seminars from a lineup of well-known and respected outdoorsmen. download the document below to see the full seminar schedule.
For more information about the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo or to buy your tickets for the event in advance, visit openseasonsportsmansexpo.com/kentucky.